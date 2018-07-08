Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 8, 2018

Margaret Gray (née Kelly), St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 6 of Margaret Gray (née Kelly), St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Laura and great-grandchild Baby Blake. Sadly missed by her loving family Michael, Denis, Colum, Irene, Dessie, Mary, Aiden, Jacqueline, Beatrice, Fiona and Angela, brothers Joe, Charlie and Oliver, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, July 8 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by interment in local cemetery.

Kathleen Galligan (née Duffy), Drumlion (H12 xd71), Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her daughter Siobhán and son-in-law Robbie, Drumlion, Ballinagh, on Saturday, July 7 of Kathleen Galligan (née Duffy), Drumlion (H12 xd71), Ballinagh, Cavan, formerly of Cavan Road, Ballinagh. Wife of the late Eamon, beloved mother of Seán, Pádraig, Siobhán, Cáit, Máire and Sinéad. Deeply regretted by her sister Marie (Navan), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law (Late son-in-law Mick O'Connor). Adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Siobhán's residence from 12 noon - 9pm on Sunday, July 8 and 2pm - 8pm on Monday, July 9. House private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday morning, July 10 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh at 11am for funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, July 6 of Geraldine Deane (née McGirl), Glebe, Garadice, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. (Ex staff of Ballinamore Agricultural Stores). She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, brother Gerard, sisters Margaret, Mary & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Sunday, July 8 at her home at the Viking Bar, Aughawillan from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 9 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, July 5 of Noel Farrelly, Kilpatrick, Collinstown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sister Evie, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. May Noel rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, July 10 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 11 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie