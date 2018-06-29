Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 29, 2018

Max William Wenman, No 4 Glack / Soran, Ballinalee, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in his parents' arms, on Wednesday, June 27, of 8 years old, Max William Wenman, No 4 Glack / Soran, Ballinalee, Longford Town, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Roy and Cathy, sisters Robyn, Chloe and Millie, brothers Jamie and Killian, grandmother Emily, aunts and uncles Avril, Eddie and Sherina, John and Rachel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one will ever fill.

Mass of the Angels on Friday, June 29 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4pm. Family time on Friday morning, please.

Max's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Crumlin Hospital, Mullingar General Hospital, The Palliative Care Team and Laura Lynn Nurses for all their help and support.

Brigid Greene (née Farrell), Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 27 of Brigid Greene (nee Farrell), Bohermore, Ardagh, Longford, peacefully, in her 95th year, in the loving care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Carmel Trappe (Longford), Mary Kenny (Legan), Cathy Moran (Legan) and her son Michael (Drumlish), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge on Friday, June 29 from 5pm with prayers at 5.45pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday June 30 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Daragh Gorham, Ballinakill, Lettermullen, Galway / Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 26 of Daragh Gorham, Ballinakill, Lettermullen, Co Galway and formerly of Longford / London, passed away suddenly at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Sarah and dear father of Cathal and Lorcan. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, mother, sisters, brothers, family and friends.

Reposing at Lettermore Funeral Parlour beside Church on Sunday afternoon, July 1 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 2at Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen at 12 noon followed by burial at Cuigeal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cuigeal Graveyard Restoration Fund. House private on Monday morning. May his gentle Soul rest in Peace.

Pat Murtagh, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, June 28 of Pat Murtagh, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lough Erril, Nursing Home, Mohill.

Predeceased by his wife Tess and grandson Shane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Jim, daughters Mary Glancy, Teresa Branagan (Castleknock Dublin), Carmel Kelly (Strokestown) and Ann Warnock, sons-in-law Pat, Seamus, Hughie and Donal, daughters-in-law Frances and Heather, grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Sean, Laura, Oisín, Brian, Niamh, Conor, Aoife, Liam, Michael, Tadhg, Tess, Shauna, Luke and Katie, great grandchildren Nicole and Ciara, sister Bridgie Murtagh (Legga, Moyne), sister-in-law Anna Mae Murtagh (Dublin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, June 29 from 3pm until 9pm with removal on Saturday evening June 30 to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 4pm with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House private on Saturday please.

