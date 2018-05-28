Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 28, 2018

James ‘Jimmy’ Nolan, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Friday, May 25 of James ‘Jimmy’ Nolan, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty, much loved father of Timmy and James, Mary (Sharma) and Cathriona (Mannion). Jimmy is sadly missed by his loving family, sister Kitty (England), daughters in law Sheila and Carmel, sons in law Brendan and Drona adored grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday, May 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jimmy if desired to Elphin Lourdes Assisted Pilgrim Fund c/o Kieran Leavy, Funeral Director or any family member.

Andy Coffey, Ashbrook, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, May 12 of Andy Coffey, Ashbrook, Scramogue, Roscommon, and Edgeware, Middlesex, England, unexpectedly in Edgeware.

Son of the late William and Mary and brother of the late Eileen, Mickey Joe and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Teresa, son Paul, daughters Catriona and Siobhan, grandchildren, brothers Willie, Jimmy and Charlie, sisters Margaret, Mary Jane, Bridie and Veronica, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service in Ruislip Crematorium, England, on Wednesday, May 30 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. Memorial Mass in St Anne's Church, Scramogue, on Wednesday, June 27 at 7.30pm for the repose of his soul.

Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly in Ho Chi Minh City, on Thursday, May 24 of Stephen Coyle, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Cavan and and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Predeceased by his father Terry. Dearly beloved son of Mary, cherished brother of Marie, Linda and Angela, and uncle to Matthew and Lucy. Sadly missed by his extended family, and wide network of friends, colleagues and students in Vietnam and Ireland.

Funeral arrangements to follow. May he rest in peace.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Beechlawn Avenue, Artane, Dublin / Ballybough, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Longford Town, Bayview Avenue, Ballybough and Beechlawn Avenue, Artane. Beloved only son of the late Tommy and Phyllis; sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning, May 28 to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery.





Thomas Smith, Tonagh, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 25 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Smith, Tonagh, Mountnugent, Cavan. Tommy (predeceased by his father Andy and brother Paddy) will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Stephen and Keith, his mother Bridie, brother Seamus, sisters Monica, Kathleen and Breda, daughters-in-law Breege and Peggy, beloved grandson Emlyn, grand daughter Izzy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Mountnugent, on Monday, May 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oldcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Diabetic Unit in Cavan Hospital or to The Irish Heart Foundation. House private Monday morning, please.

