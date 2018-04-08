Deaths in Longford: Sunday, April 8, 2018 (Afternoon)

Des Lynch, Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow/ Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, April 6 2018 of Des Lynch, Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow/Longford Town, Longford.

Des Lynch, retired Fás, died at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and is the beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of John and Desmond. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Seán, sisters Regina and Rosaleen, daughter-in-law Susanne, grandchildren Sadie, Matthew and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, from 3pm on Sunday followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.



Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon/Kinnitty, Offaly

The death occurred on Friday, April 6 of Sean Hensey BQMS, Weekfield, Ballyleague, Roscommon and Formerly of Kinnitty, Co Offaly, unexpectedly.

Sean will be very sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Carmel, grandsons Dominic and Luke, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening from 4:30-6:30pm followed by Removal to the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12pm with Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Rebecca (Becca) Bissett Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Becca) Bissett Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford, suddenly in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

Becca will be dearly missed by her heartbroken mother Geraldine, father Shay, sisters Tara, Emma, Jacinta, Amanda and Orla, brothers Johnny, Shane, Clarke and Eamon, Nanna, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law David, Sean, Michael and Pauric, sisters-in-law Tania and Maria, close family friend Seamus Daly, neighbours and her many friends.

Becca's remains will be reposing at her home in Fostra, Aughnacliffe on Friday, April 6 from 6-10pm and again on Saturday, April 7 from 12 noon until 6pm.

Removal to St Colmcille's Church on Sunday 8 for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis, Cavan or Multiple Sclerosis, Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.