Deaths in Longford, April 2, 2018

Linda MORAN (née Ward), Clonterm, Longford

The death has occurred of Linda MORAN (née Ward), Clonterm, Longford, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Kathleen, Linda will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Cathriona and Joeann, sons James and Kevin, sisters Valerie and Martina, brothers Gerard, Joe, Anthony and Tommy, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, April 2 from 3-6pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private to family outside of reposing times please.

Noel Connaughton, 5 Clobanna Tce, Mitchell Street, Thurles, Tipperary/Lanesboro, Longford

The death has occurred of Noel Connaughton, 5 Clobanna Tce, Mitchell Street, Thurles, Tipperary/Lanesboro, Longford.

Predeceased by his brothers Declan, Lorcan and sister Mary, Noel passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at Milford Hospice Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Bernadette, Brothers Sean (Newbridge), Michael and Joseph (Lanesboro), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home Thurles on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles arriving 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery Thurles.

Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Roscommon/Annaduff, Leitrim/Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on April 1, 2018 of Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey and formerly from Annaduff, Drumsna and Briskill, Newtownforbes, peacefully at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home.

Son of the late John and Bridget Lenehan, Michael Joseph will be deeply regretted by his sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Tuesday from 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.