Deaths in Longford: Wednesday, March 28, 2017 (Morning)

Elaine Byrne, Clonee, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Elaine Byrne, Clonee, Dublin/ Ballinamore, Leitrim, suddenly.

Beloved daughter of Pauline and John and loving sister of Siobhan and Ciara, Elaine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her mam and dad, sisters, niece Faye, nephew Jude, brothers-in-law Simon and Cyril; aunts, uncles, friends and all who knew and loved her. Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village on Wednesday, March 28 from 4-6pm.

Removal on Thursday morning March 29 to the Chapel of Ease, Mary Mother of Hope, Littlepace, Clonee, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Liturgy. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for burial. Enquiries to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors Finglas Village T 018140004.



Johnny Hand, Carrnvalley, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Johnny Hand, Carrnvalley, Strokestown, Roscommon, at Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe and previously in the loving and wonderful care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.

He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing brother Peter, sister-in- law Loretta, nieces Tonya, Caroline and Natasha, nephew Peter, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, March 28 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday, March 29 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Helen Kearney (née Reynolds), Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday March 27 2018 of Helen Kearney (nee Reynolds), Granard Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford who died peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Sean, brother Michael and grandson Tom, she was a devoted mother to Barbara, Margaret, Patrick, Thomas, Mary, Therese, Paul, Gerard, Aine and Celine. Sadly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law and daughters in laws, nieces and nephew.

Reposing in Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday March 31 from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday April 1 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.Family flowers only please donations if desired to Mullingar Hospital MRI fund.

Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St Coman's Ward, Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Alice and grandson Sean, Tommy will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Margaret (Dublin), Mary Kelly (Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare), Carmel Linehan (Whitechurch, Cork) and son Tommy, sons-in-law Joe Kelly, Seamus Linehan, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, sisters Mary Jane Crean (Birmingham), Ellie Maguire (Cavan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, March 27 from 2pm and Wednesday March 28 from 2pm - 6pm with removal to St Anne’s Church, Slatta arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday March 29 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family time from 6pm on Wednesday please. Eircode: N41 Yo70.

Julia Mulvey (née Fahy), Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Portumna, Galway

The recent death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Julia Mulvey (nee Fahy), 6 Rockwell Park, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Portumna, Co Galway, peacefully at her residence in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her husband, Bob, she is deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her family, her son Robert, Carrick-on-Shannon, daughters Mary Kellett, Ballinamore, Geraldine Furniss, Scramogue, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, son-in-law Martin, her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, her sister Rosie Darcy, Portumna, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, March 27 from 3-9pm and on Wednesday, March 28 from 3-9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 29 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Oliver Farrell, Currabawn, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Oliver Farrell, Currabawn, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father Frank, Oliver will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his adored partner Irene, loving mother Nellie, brothers Cyril, Enda and David, sister Irene, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends both in Ireland and abroad.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday March 27 from 4-7pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday March 28 to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Carrickedmond for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Donal (Dan) Keogh, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan/North Circular Road, Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Donal Keogh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and North Circular Road, Dublin, who died peacefully at The Mater Hospital.

Sadly missed by his brother Liam and The Keogh families, Donal is deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Mater Hospital Mortuary from 3-4pm on Tuesday March 27 with Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning March 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter McGovern, Ballinulty, Dring, Longford

The death occurred on Monday March 26, 2018 of Peter McGovern, Ballinaulty, Dring, Longford who died in his 99th year peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife, Anna, brother Paddy and Hugh (recently deceased), Peter will be sadly missed by his daughter, Dolores McGuinness, (Cahanagh), sons Hugh (Kildare), PJ / James (Wexford) and Gerard (Meath); sisters, Bessy Lee (Granard), Mary Kelleher (England); son-in-law, Benny and daughters-in-law, Kaye, Bernadette and Rosilda; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, March 27 from 2-8pm. Removal Wednesday afternoon March 28 to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, arriving for 3pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sean Reynolds, Cross, Mayo / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death has occurred on Sunday March 25, 2018 of Sean Reynolds, Cross, Co Mayo and formerly Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, peacefully in Galway Clinic Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, daughter Margareth McGivney (Aughnacliffe), sons Sean (USA) and Paul (England); loving brothers Noel, Kevin, Cathal, Paddy, Tommy, Leo and Frank; sisters Nancy and Eileen; grandchildren Kayleigh, Megan, Evan, Sidney, Oliver, Sylvie, Isla and Mynie; son-in-law Oliver and daughters-in-law Sarah and Sally. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Anne.

Reposing at his daughter Margareth's home, Aughacordrinan, Aughnacliffe on Tuesday March 27 from 4-9pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday March 28 at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.