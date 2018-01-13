Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 13, 2018 - afternoon

Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Friday, January 12, of Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Co . Longford. Loving wife of Paddy. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene and Michael sisters Elizabeth and Theresa. Sadly missed by her sisters, Margaret Duffy (Offaly), Anne Prior (England) and Ellen Ward (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sunday, January 14 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday, January 15 to St Francis Church, Moyne, Co Longford, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colmcille Cemetery.



John Brehony, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford

The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Thursday, January 11, of John Brehony, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law, Jimmy Pettit (New York), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, this Saturday evening, january 13 from 5pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Margaret ‘Mai’ Fitzpatrick (née Rattigan), Cappagh, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 100th year, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, January 13, of Margaret ‘Mai’ Fitzpatrick (née Rattigan), Cappagh, Curraghroe, Roscommon and Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Sonny), her loving daughter Helen O’Grady, infant grandson Muiris, infant great-granddaughter Caoimhe, sister Nellie Molloy and brothers Jim and Michael Rattigan. Much loved mother of her son Joseph and her daughters Kay O’Neill, Maura McCormack and Nuala Lynch. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, staff and fellow residents at Innis Ree Lodge and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening, January 14 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, January 15 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Innis Ree Lodge Patients Comfort Fund.



John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, January 8, of John ‘Sean’ Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin and formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, January 21, in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.



