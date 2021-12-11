Latest Covid-19 figures released

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 4,004* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
As of 8am today, 481 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 111 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
The late Brian Murray, Maryfield Nursing Home Athenry, Galway and formerly Clonfin, Ballinalee and Abbeylara, Longford
Longford Meals on Wheels volunteers, l to r; Seamus McManus, Anne Byrne, Noleen Irwin and Elaine Keogh (Manager)
Longford County Choir will return with their Christmas concert at St Mel's Cathedral next Sunday evening
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.