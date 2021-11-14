Daily number of Covid-19 cases confirmed - almost 14,000 cases announced since Friday
THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,805 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday, bringing the total number of cases announced since Friday to 13,930.
A total of 4,642 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday; 5,483 cases on Friday.
As of 8am today, 582 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 106 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning there were 556 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 107 were in intensive care.
UPDATE: Man (19) appears at special Longford court sitting charged over alleged Ballymahon assault
A man has appeared in court charged in connection to an alleged assault in Ballymahon during the early hours of yesterday morning which left a teenager fighting for his life in hospital.
Newtowncashel garda joins twin brother in raising over €24,000 for charity #DoingitforGráinne
Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.
Public urged to keep watchful eye on fuel as gardaí probe series of north Longford thefts
Farmers, local business owners and motorists are being advised to secure their fuel tanks as gardaí look to solve a number of thefts of diesel from vehicles in north Longford.
Longford had the lowest number of home completions of any local authority between July and September of this year.
ICSA representatives are seeking an immediate allocation of €50m to fund ICSA’s Beef Carbon Efficiency Scheme
