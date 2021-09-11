HSE warns of one sector of concern as vaccine rollout hits 90%

File photo: Paul Reid
CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has expressed his optimism for brighter times ahead as he took to Twitter to announce what he described as "progress on a range of areas related to Covid-19."
Mr Reid said: "Today 90% of adults are fully vaccinated with 92.5% partially.
"Hospitalisations are trending downwards; 329 in hospital, 54 in ICU."
He added that overall testing positivity was reducing.
However, Mr Reid also pointed out that there are still high volumes of Covid-19 in schools and pinpointed that as the area of concern.
Longford senator claims 'Simon Coveney has more integrity than entire Sinn Féin parliamentary party combined'
Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has leapt to the defence of embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on foot of calls by Sinn Féín leader Mary Lou McDonald for him to be dismissed, claiming the Cork-South Central TD "has more integrity than entire Sinn Féin parliamentary party combined".
Cases are increasing and almost 15,000 students were out of school this week due to being deemed close contacts of confirmed cases.
The demand for testing across the country has increased as a result.
More News
Longford County Council through Longford Sports Partnership is promoting Bike Week 2021 in County Longford, with the support of the National Transport Authority.
Longford County Council have incurred an €11m loss owing to the outbreak of Covid-19, it was revealed this week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.