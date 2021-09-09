Longford senator claims 'Simon Coveney has more integrity than entire Sinn Féin parliamentary party combined'

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has leapt to the defence of embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on foot of calls by Sinn Féín leader Mary Lou McDonald for him to be dismissed, claiming the Cork-South Central TD "has more integrity than entire Sinn Féin parliamentary party combined".

Senator Carrigy expressed confidence in Mr Coveney in the wake of the botched appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy.

"Simon Coveney has apologised for his handling of the Zappone appointment, and he has willingly gone before the Committee of Foreign Affairs on two occasions," he said.

"He has admitted the sloppiness with the way this issue was handled and apologised for doing so. Most importantly, the public know that he is a Minister with a track record of public service, integrity and decency."

In defending Mr Coveney, the Ballinalee postmaster hit out at calls by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for Taoiseach Micheal Martin to relieve the Foreign Affairs Minister of his duties.

“Minister Coveney has fully accepted and apologised for the damage this episode has caused to the Government, but we now see Sinn Fein trying to split the Government and cause a General Election as we work to finally get the country back on track after a national emergency.

“We will not be taking advice from the leader of a parliamentary party who would like the public to forget that a Sinn Féin Dublin TD spent €50,000 on ink cartridges, paid for by the Oireachtas at the public’s expense, or that their Finance Minister in Northern Ireland took instructions from unknown and unelected senior Sinn Féin figures.

“Sinn Féin is more interested in its own self-promotion rather than actually contributing to getting this country back on track post-pandemic,” he said.