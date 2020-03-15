Longford loyalty, strength and spirit to the fore as community rallies to lend assistance to others during coronavirus pandemic

Longford loyalty, strength and spirit is to the fore presently as the community rallies to lend assistance to others during the coronavirus pandemic.



President of the Association of Local Government, Cllr Mick Cahill reminded people that the Longford county motto is ‘Daingean agus Dílis’: Strong and Loyal and 'that is what we must step up to over the coming weeks'.

Also read: Gallery Café Longford shows community spirit in light of #Covid19 outbreak

Cllr Cahill, in a lengthy Facebook statement, said it is much better to say we over-reacted later than to admit we could have done more when we had the chance - and the information.

He added, "I am available for anyone locally who needs food collected, or as a temporary agent for your social welfare payments. I am also available for a chat to anyone who needs at any time 086 2397818."



Legan Sarsfields GAA club also wish to help anyone who needs assistance over the coming weeks. They have four points of contact - Shane Cox 086 0757191, Paul Ross 087 9793925, Carmel Nulty 087 6464212 and Aoife Byrne 086 1736941.



Granard Agri Show Chairperson Gerry Tully and other members are offering their services to anyone that needs shopping done, fuel collected or whatever their needs might be. Gerry can be contacted at 086 2624196.

Also read: Longford retailer offers delivery service to vulnerable and worried customers



Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy said community is the beating heart of Irish life and by remembering this and pulling together we can get through this.

"Keep Longford Safe! Keep Ireland Safe!" was his message and he says that if he can be of any assistance he can be contacted on 087 2915072 or email mcarrigy@longfordcoco.ie or campaign4carrigy@gmail.com

Deputy Joe Flaherty said the current Covid 19 crisis has shown that good old fashioned civic spirit and customer service is alive and well in Longford. "We're seeing multiple examples of small and independently owned businesses and tradespeople across the county going the extra mile for the public."

Also read: An appeal to #BeKind to one another in Longford during coronavirus outbreak



He reminded people there is no need to bulk buy and added, "I am aware that there are many away from home but still have elderly relatives here and will be worried about them. I have been contacted by or have been in touch with shops across the county who will gladly arrange deliveries for them, or anybody unable to get out or fearful of going out on account of an underlying illness. If we can help or you need to be put in touch with a relevant store or service, tel 086 8201261."