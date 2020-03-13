Gallery Café Longford shows community spirit in light of #Covid-19 outbreak

The team has offered to help out with groceries or anything one may need from the chemist.

The Gallery Café Longford, which is located in the Hazelwood shopping centre in Longford town, have offered their services to those in need in light of the Covid-19 outbreak sweeping the nation.

“If you need help with groceries or anything from the chemist but you are afraid or unable to leave your house, send us a message and we will help you out.” they posted.

They have also urged the public to look after each other and remain calm.

“Look after your elderly neighbours. Instead of panic buying pasta and toilet roll, take vitamin C.



“Talk to your pharmacist, they are very knowledgeable.



“Look after each other and keep calm. This too shall pass as mother always says to me.”

