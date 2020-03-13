Longford retailer offers delivery service to vulnerable and worried customers

Today's Local Longford, a shop located on the park road, Longford town, have further highlighted the community spirit on show throughout the county in light of the Covid-19 outbreak sweeping the nation, by offering their services to older and vulnerable people in need.

Posting on social media, owners urged anyone in need to give them a call, joking that a Buckfast and cigarettes delivery service is not included in the offer.

“Hi Folks, Any of our older or more vulnerable neighbours please give us a call.

"In this current climate if they do not wish to move out, I will deliver anything they require to their door.

“Genuine cases only so no Buckfast or Cigs merchants need apply.”

Also read: Longford resident caught up in Covid-19 hoax flight nightmare