A host of Longford pubs announce their intention to close due to #Covid19 pandemic
Skelly's restaurant and bar in Ballymahon is to close
A host of Longford pubs and restuarants have announced their intention to close due to #Covid19 pandemic.
* Edward J Valentine's Bar, Longford town closed
* The Tally-Ho, Longford town closed
* The Castle Inn, Newtownforbes closed
* Patrick Byrne (Skelly's restaurant and bar, Ballymahon) closed
* Kearney's Curraghmore will close tonight Sunday, March 15 at 11pm
* Peter Clarke's pub, Longford town will close this evening, Sunday, March 15 from 6pm
* Begley's Bar, Killoe will close tonight Sunday, March 15 at 12 midnight
* Milo's, Longford town will close this evening, Sunday, March 15 from 7pm
