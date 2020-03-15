A host of Longford pubs announce their intention to close due to #Covid19 pandemic

A host of Longford pubs and restuarants have announced their intention to close due to #Covid19 pandemic.

* Edward J Valentine's Bar, Longford town closed

* The Tally-Ho, Longford town closed

* The Castle Inn, Newtownforbes closed

* Patrick Byrne (Skelly's restaurant and bar, Ballymahon) closed

* Kearney's Curraghmore will close tonight Sunday, March 15 at 11pm

* Peter Clarke's pub, Longford town will close this evening, Sunday, March 15 from 6pm

* Begley's Bar, Killoe will close tonight Sunday, March 15 at 12 midnight

* Milo's, Longford town will close this evening, Sunday, March 15 from 7pm

