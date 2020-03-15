Many Longford restaurants closed and some offering takeaway or delivery service as battle against #Covid19 intensifies

Award winning Ballymahon restaurant Nine Arches in Ballymahon has announced that it is to temporarily close owing to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A number of other local restaurants are also closed but many are remaining open with social distancing restrictions in operation and many of them are offering a takeaway and delivery service.

The Nine Arches Restaurant Ballymahon posted on Facebook: "In the interest of health and well-being of our staff and customers we have made the decision to temporarily close the restaurant until further notice.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their incredible support and we look forward to welcoming you back again soon. We will be contacting anyone with bookings to reschedule asap."



Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon issued a statement on Facebook, indicating that from today, Sunday, March 15, they will 'finish food service at 8pm each day and close the hotel at 9pm each day until we feel the information coming from the authorities can facilitate us making a safe decision to revert to normal service'.

Newcastle House Hotel is closed 'due to ongoing concerns regarding Covid 19 and following advice from our health and safety advisers' but they are offering an affordable home cooked food menu for home delivery from Tuesday, March 17 available from 12pm to 8pm 7-days a week. Contact 0906432226 or email reception@newcastlewoods.ie

Mekong Longford posted on Facebook: "We are sorry to inform you that due to the impact of the virus , from now on, the Mekong Longford only provides take away and delivery service. If there is any change, the Mekong Longford will inform you as soon as possible."

Torc Cafe Longford remains open and it is offering take away orders and a delivery service.

They explained on Facebook: "With changes of how we interact in our community to combat the spread of COVID-19, we at Torc appreciate that you may want to enjoy our delicious menu and goodies, so we are Reminding our customers of our take away service and now our delivery service is now available. Treat the family to a take away from Torc cafe and enjoy in the comfort of your home. Available from 9:30am until 5:00pm. Check out our menu and phone 043 334 8277 to place you order for collection or delivery."

The Purple Onion is open and they also have a ring and collect menu.

They posted on Facebook: " The care of our customers, friends and staff over the coming weeks will be priority. The following policies will be in place with immediate effect.

* More space between tables in dining area.

* Fewer bookings will be taken during sittings to allow more space for guests.

* Regular sanitisation management of public areas.

Your patience during this time is greatly appreciated, we will be implementing all procedures possible to ensure guests are not left vulnerable. We are also changing our opening times.. Wednesday and Thursday 1pm to 8pm; Friday and Saturday 1pm to 9pm; Sunday 12.30 pm to 7.15pm"