Two more Longford pubs announce they are to close in fight against #Covid19 pandemic

Two more Longford pubs - the Tally-Ho in Longford town and The Castle Inn in Newtownforbes, have announced that they are to close as the fight continues against the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic which has, to-date, claimed the lives of two Irish people.

The Tally-Ho Longford posted on Facebook:

"We have taken the decision to close the bar for the foreseeable future. We have listened to the advice and implemented it over the past few days and although the response to these measures have been impeccably observed by all of customers we feel the right decision is to close the pub until further notice. We understand our role as a vital part of Irish society but this is a time for action and we are right behind these efforts.

"These are unprecedented times and they call for action by us all and not just a few. Please stay positive and look after one another. We look forward to welcoming you all back when this has passed."

The Castle Inn, Newtownforbes said on Facebook:

"To our valued customers, after much deliberation, we’ve decided to temporarily close the pub from closing time tonight. It has become clear that it is impossible to maintain the social distancing as has been advised.

"We don’t take this decision lightly but for the safety of everyone it’s for the best. We look forward to seeing you all again when this blows over. In the meantime look after yourselves & each other."

