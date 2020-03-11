A number of events cancelled as the first coronavirus related death confirmed

Michaela O'Dea

Reporter:

Michaela O'Dea

Email:

michaela.odea@iconicnews.ie

First Coronavirus death confirmed

UPDATE: The Department of Education has released a statement on school closures

A number of social events and mass gatherings have been cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic in Ireland. 

As Ireland enters a new realm the of COVID-19- Coronavirus, events such as St. Patrick's Day, Daffodil Day, Dublin Comic Con (DCC) and The Dublin Tech Summit have been cancelled. 

Also read: Covid-19 chaos? Longford events cancelled and restricted for health reasons

With the first recorded death in Ireland from the Coronavirus confirmed, conglomerates are enacting a common sense policy and unilaterally deciding to postpone events without direction from the government. 

DCC released a statement today outlining their decision to move the event forward stating that they were originally committed to host the event in a "safe manner and give people something positive to be excited for, an escape from reality for a few hours during what are very trying times". 

Also read: Dream St Patrick's weekend New York trip for Longford St Christopher's service users postponed owing to Covid-19 risk