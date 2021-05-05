Major Bord Bia role for Longford's Karen Connaughton

Longford native Karen Connaughton has been appointed as Bord Bia's new Industry Talent Manager, with responsibility for the Bord Bia Talent Academy, which helps to identify and develop future executive talent for Ireland’s food and drink industry.

In her new role, Karen is returning to Ireland from the UK, where she spent the past five years with Bord Bia, most recently as its Market Specialist for the Dairy, Seafood and Alcohol sectors.

From Lanesboro, Karen joined Bord Bia through its Marketing Fellowship programme, gaining a Masters in International Marketing Practices at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School.

She also holds a BBs in International Hotel Management from Shannon College of Hotel Management and previously worked in the hospitality sector and with Net Affinity, the hotel booking and digital services company.