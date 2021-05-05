Longford has second lowest Covid-19 death rate in the country

While Longford had a significant stint this year where its Covid-19 14-day incidence rate was the highest in the country, overall the county is in a good position with regards to infection.

New data on Covid-19 infection rates has shown Longford to have the second lowest number of cases in the country after our neighbouring county Leitrim.

Figures published in the Irish Independent today show that, up to April 27, Longford recorded a total of 1,969 Covid-19 cases.

The county has also recorded the second lowest number of Covid-related deaths with 21 people in Longford sadly losing their lives to the virus up to April 27.

Leitrim is bottom of the list with just 833 cases and 14 deaths recorded in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, county Roscommon is fourth from the bottom with 2,387 cases and 51 deaths, while Westmeath is eigth from the bottom with 3,853 cases and 69 deaths.

Cavan, however, has had a significantly higher number of Covid-related deaths with 101 people dying from the virus up to April 27, and 4,957 cases putting the county somewhere in the middle of the list.

Dublin remains at the top of the list with 87,653 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1,663 deaths.