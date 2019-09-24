Longford Leader editorial: It is time to brace yourselves for a Brexit fallout

Brexit has dominated a fair chunk of the Irish media landscape and social media for a number of years now but the noise from the UK has reached a crescendo with potential elections and extensions now taking centre stage.

Whatever the impact on the UK upon leaving the EU, it will certainly affect how we do business here, how we interact with our European colleagues and everything from food, medicine right up to banking and insurance is to be affected.

With just over 40 days to go, Ireland’s readiness is certainly going to come in to focus. Initial surveys suggest that we could be considerably better prepared. Many of us find Brexit rather incredulous. Yet every day that passes makes it even more real.

Also read: Bi-monthly meetings cause unrest in the Áras as Longford councillors debate schedule change

Our recent recession is very much to the forefront of people’s thoughts and plans, and preparing for the very worst will have been considered by many.

It is agreed on all sides of the debate, and the water, that the hard-earned peace in Northern Ireland should not come under threat in any shape or form.

While at present it is only words, at least there seems to be a willingness not to sacrifice the stability of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland amongst Brexit games.

While we may have taken a wait and see approach in the past expecting a u-turn, it really is time now to ensure that the impact from Brexit is not going to do any lasting harm to our country.

Also read: Pickets continue in Longford as farmers reject deal

Worrying statistics -

Statistics contained in a recently HSE document entitled ‘Longford alcohol-related harm profile 2019’ are worrying. It revealed that Longford (per capita) had the highest hospital admission rate for mental and behaviour disorders as a result of alcohol consumption in 2017

The study also underlined how alcohol still remains the main problem drug in Ireland resulting in the highest number of deaths.

Also read: No-deal Brexit will spell disaster for Longford's economy