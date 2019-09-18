Bi-monthly meetings cause unrest in the Áras as Longford councillors debate schedule change

There were rumblings of discontent in the council chamber last week as the current bi-monthly structure of council meetings was once again up for discussion.

The decision to have meetings bi-monthly instead of monthly was made by the Fine Gael majority at the first meeting of the new council in June but came up against some strong opposition from Independent Cllr Mark Casey.

At last week's meeting, Cllr Casey proposed that Longford County Council revert back to monthly meetings or at least take a cut in their allowances to reflect the reduction in meetings.

“Realistically, not too long ago, each person in this chamber went house to house telling people that we were going to represent them all year round and now it looks like we’re only going to represent them half the time. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that this is coming in. And at times when we do need to meet more, when we need to discuss the county’s future,” said Cllr Casey before taking a swipe at Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Micheál Carrigy (FG).

“And for a cathaoirleach coming in to do this, I think it’s baffling and I’m just wondering would you clarify one point. I know you’re seeking election to Dáil Éireann. Would you be planning to go 100% of the time or are you planning to go 50% of the time? And will you be telling the people of Longford that before you go to the doors?”

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) was unable to attend the previous meeting and therefore unable to stand against the bi-monthly meetings proposal.

That didn't stop him from expressing his concerns last week and he was quick to second Cllr Casey's motion.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal to turn up here once a month to discuss pertinent issues to all of our constituencies and put on the county jersey at least once a month. We’ve been a very busy council and a very productive council over the past five years and I think all of us want to follow suit of the last council,” he said.

Fine Gael's Cllr Colm Murray opposed Cllr Casey's motion, stressing that meeting every two months does not mean councillors stop representing the council.

“Cllr Casey is implying that we’re only going to represent the people half of the time. That is complete nonsense. I’ve said this before in the chamber: you don’t stop representing the people from the day you’re elected to the day of the next election. And if a serious issue comes up, we’re capable of calling a special meeting any time we want,” he said.

“Just a point that I think is pertinent to make also: people had absolutely no hesitation prior to the election to get rid of meetings to give themselves more time to canvass. But at the end of the term, we met in January, March and May. And in those two months that we didn’t meet, the county didn’t stop operating. The council didn’t fall down. We never stopped representing the people.”

Echoing Cllr Casey's sentiments, Cllr Joe Flaherty addressed the disquiet of the public upon reading comments on reports from the previous meeting.

“I think it’s a very difficult time. We have the rise of far-right nationalism across Europe and it’s very important that politics, particularly local government, is seen to be in action, is seen to be successful and is seen to be open to the public,” he said.

“ I think the reaction of the public has been one of dismay. We have to uphold and safeguard the integrity of this organisation.

“The level of disquiet from the public in reaction to this decision certainly was an eye-opener for me. People are watching us. People are watching what we do and people want us to be here.”

Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG) was in complete disagreement on the notion that montly meetings are needed to effectively represent the people.

“Meetings or no meetings, unless I actually buy a camp bed and camp down at the council, I can’t make any more representations,” she said.

“I’m so busy making representations that I haven’t even got time to brush my hair. To say that if we don’t have a meeting, we don’t represent the people is absolutely ludicrous and it’s a wrong statement to make.”

After much argument on the issue, Cllr Mick Cahill (FF) who proposed in June that the bi-monthly structure be reviewed at the next AGM, labelled the argument “a red herring” and suggested that the council move on with the meeting's agenda.

But Cllr Casey was eager to address the second half of his motion: the issue of payment for attendance at meetings.

“We’re still claiming money for meetings. We should not have our noses in the trough if we’re not here,” he roared over protestations from his colleagues.

“What I’m stating is our allowances should reflect a reduction in our meetings. If you don’t want to come to the meetings, then don’t claim for them.”

After much to-ing and fro-ing on the issue of payment, Cllr Carrigy requested that Head of Finance for Longford County Council John McKeon enlighten the chamber.

“There’s a representational allowance for every member,” Mr McKeon revealed.

“It’s a yearly figure that’s set. The amount of meetings you attend is agreed by yourselves and there is no bearing on that yearly fee if you meet bi-montly.”

The issue was promptly brought to a close. Meetings will be bi-montly until the next AGM in June when the issue will be revisited.

