Longford County Council newly elected members have first disagreement over bi-monthly meeting proposal

A proposal to have council meetings every two months instead of monthly has been branded "an absolute disgrace" and "an erosion of democracy" by Independent Cllr Mark Casey this afternoon.

Fine Gael's Cllr Colm Murray, announced the proposal, stating that more efficient meetings could be held if they were bi-monthly as opposed to monthly. The proposal was supported by the Fine Gael side of the room.

Cllr Casey and a number of the Fianna Fáil councillors disagreed with the proposal, with Cllr Joe Flaherty insisting that it was "a retrogade move" on Fine Gael's part.

