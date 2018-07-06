Leitrim, Longford and Westmeath Women in Business Networking Event

Women in Business from Westmeath, Longford and Leitrim came together in beautiful surroundings of the Mulllingar Park Hotel on a spectacularly sunny evening on July 2 to hear the inspirational stories of two very successful women, Joanne Sweeney Burke, Director of the Digital Business Institute and Amy O'Connor of AOC Coaching.

The event was organised jointly by the Local Enterprise Offices of Westmeath, Longford and Leitrim with the aim of further developing relationships within the Women in Business Network across the counties involved.

The crowd listened to the inspirational story of Joanne Sweeney-Burke, of how "she pulled herself up by her own bootlaces and describes herself as the accidental entrepreneur."

She is an entrepreneur, author, TEDx speaker, mother of two and an international speaker. She is the Director of the Digital Training Institute and founder of Ireland's first Public Sector Digital Marketing Summit. Embracing the digital age is something that Joanne has done with great vigour and passion.



Upskilling with a Masters in Digital Marketing she practices what she preaches at her training courses. Joanne is an eternal optimist and says "when the chips are down, you must rise up." Joanne inspired, entertained and reminded every woman in the room that they are brilliant and they need to recognise that.

Laura Magan from Momentum Consulting gave an outline of the WISE project – a European project involving Ireland (Local Enterprise Office Leitrim) and three other European Countries with the sole purpose of encouraging more Females into STEM Enterprise. She spoke briefly about plans for the Educational Platform and encouraged all female entrepreneurs (and potential entrepreneurs) in the STEM sector to get in touch for more details.

Amy O' Connor then facilitated a networking session. Amy’s mission is to help busy professional women to find their own confidence again to progress in life & business by allowing them the space to see ANOTHER side of THEIR coin!

Having over 20 years experience in the military, Amy has helped Military managers & leaders, Entrepreneurs, Directors of private companies, Network Marketers and Mums in general go from being stuck to being newly focused & motivated again in order to carve out their own 'Life Less Ordinary’.

She continued that ‘life is extraordinary if you allow it to be. We can control the controllable and focus on the moment right now – it’s OK to be kind to ourselves and OK to put ourselves ahead of others’.

