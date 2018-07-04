TEDx Longford goes down a storm at Backstage Theatre

It may have been the hottest day of the year, and the theatre may have been like a furnace, but it didn't stop people from turning up in their droves to TEDx Longford on Friday, June 29, last.

The event was sold out, with any cancellations being promptly sold out again, and there wasn't a seat without a bum on it.

“It wasn't your usual Backstage Theatre audience either,” said organiser, Shane Crossan, on Monday afternoon, adding that there were a lot of young people and people who travelled from all over the country to see the inspirational speakers.

“It was nice to see something so critical, honest and thought-provoking come to Longford,” said Shane.

“The event went really well. We had a full house and everything went to time,” he added before giving thanks to Creative Ireland Longford for their support in the organisation of the event.

The theme for TEDx Longford was ‘Change Makers’, with six inspirational guest speakers from Ireland and USA taking to the stage and speak about their various passions.

The impressive line-up included award-winning journalist Gemma O’Doherty, US activist Chas Jewett, founder of FEASTA and Sustainable Projects Ireland Davie Philip, businessman and competition advocate Seamus Maye, ICSA President Patrick Kent, and local educator and environmentalist Anna Kavanagh.

