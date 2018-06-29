Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

C&D Foods in Edgeworthstown are inviting applications for the position of Product Development Technician in their R&D Department. The closing date for applications is July 5. Click HERE for more about C&D.

Discover the career of a lifetime at Abbott Longford. They have multiple opportunities available at their Longford location. Learn more at Abbott.ie

As a result of ongoing development at their National Animal Centre at Kenagh, Co Longford, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) are recruiting for an Equine Care Assistant (part-time). For more information click on the link HERE

Carrickedmond / Legan CE Clg (which is funded by the Department of Social Protection) are looking to recruit a Community Employment (CE) Scheme Supervisor on a full-time basis. The closing date for applications for the role is Thursday, July 12 and for all the details you need click HERE



A Shunter / Artic Driver is required for shunting at a FMCG company based in Edgeworthstown. The successful candidate will be required to work shift work (12 hour days and nights), as part of their shift they will be required to work some weekends. In you are interested, click HERE for more information.

Restaurant staff are wanted for a new restaurant in Longford town. Send your CV to owenfarrell73@gmail.com

A full time Medical Secretary is required for a busy Longford GP Practice.

A local firm are currently looking for an enthusiastic, hard working administrator to join its team at their Longford office. Full details on the role HERE

ESS Ltd are looking to recruit maintenance engineers for permanent positions based in Longford.

