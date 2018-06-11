Calling all female entrepreneurs from Longford!

Are you a female entrepreneur or business owner in Longford who wants to take your business to the next level? Would you like to win a career changing prize that will allow you to grow your fledgling business?

Samsung Ireland is calling on female self-starters in Longford to take part in The Pitch, a new competition in partnership with IMAGE magazine which will see one lucky winner take away a game changing prize of Samsung technology as well as promotion for their business valued at up to €100,000.

Samsung will kit out the lucky winner’s business with everything from the latest Samsung smartphones the Galaxy S9+ to facilitate flexible and mobile working, to its digital flip charts and monitors. The winner will also receive a multi-platform media package from IMAGE to promote their business as well as a digital workshop from award winning agency Teneo PSG to equip them with hints and tips on how to maximise their business on social media.

Entrants should be switched-on self-starters with expert business acumen, who have developed an innovative idea (either a new product or service) from initial concept to commercial success over the last two years.

Taking part is easy. Simply log on to image.ie/thepitch and complete #ThePitch application form before the closing date of midnight on Monday, July 9. The selected shortlist will then be invited to a venue in Dublin city centre to take part in a live pitch on Wednesday, July 25 where they will have to present their case to an esteemed judging panel.

This year’s judging panel includes entrepreneur and beauty mogul Jo Malone, Newstalk presenter and founder of Insomnia Coffee Company,Bobby Kerr, Conor Pierce (Vice President for Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland), Linda Nolan (Head of Marketing Samsung Ireland) and Clodagh Edwards (CEO Image Publications).

Commenting on the initiative, Linda Nolan, Head of Marketing, Samsung Ireland said: “As a global leader in enterprise, Samsung offers world class connected technology solutions for small businesses designed for flexible and efficient working. Our technology has the power to transform small businesses by increasing productivity and efficiency through our range of award winning products created with the business user in mind.

We are delighted to team up with IMAGE to offer female self-starters the opportunity to grow their business through the power of technology. Starting a small business can be tough and we know that the right technology can not only help increase productivity, but also facilitate flexible working which is so important in the early phase of a business.

There are women all over the country who are bringing exciting ideas and concepts to market and we want to be able to help them on their journey. We have assembled a fantastic judging panel of experts and are really looking forward to meeting our finalists on 25 July.”

For further information on The Pitch or to view the terms and conditions visit www.image.ie/thepitch