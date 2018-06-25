Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Administrative Assistant required for Longford office

A local firm are currently looking for an enthusiastic, hard working administrator to join its team at their Longford office.



This company is constantly growing and now feel the time is right to recruit somebody new to join their office team as an Administrative Assistant.

The successful candidate will start off as a part time temporary employee with the possibility of becoming permanent for the right candidate.

The key responsibility of this roll will include but not be limited to the following:

* General admin duties and answering the phone.

* Maintaining accurate HR records

* Allocating time sheets for Pay Roll

* Fleet management – DOE, tax, servicing etc

Essential Experience & Criteria

* Must be a hard worker & enjoy working in a team environment

* Proficient knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel & Outlook as well as fast and accurate data entry

* Ability to multi task and priorities workloads to strict deadlines

This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic, driven candidate. Please provide a brief cover letter detailing your experience and your CV along with two valid referees.

Job Type: Part-time

Experience: Not required



Send CV's to cvs2042@gmail.com