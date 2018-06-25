Longford Leader Jobs Alert: ISPCA recruiting an Equine Care Assistant (part-time) for their National Animal Centre at Kenagh

As a result of ongoing development at their National Animal Centre at Kenagh, Co Longford, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) are recruiting for an Equine Care Assistant (part-time).

Candidates must have:

* An excellent knowledge of equine care and stable management

* Experience caring for and rehabilitating sick, injured and traumatised equines

* Excellent communication, organisational and administration skills necessary

* Good customer service skills and experience working with the public required

* Must be willing to work as part of a team, based on a seven day rostered system

* A full clean driving licence is required, plus a licence to tow a horsebox

* Good basic level of education, ideally a third level qualification in a related discipline

* Experience operating a tractor/quad for on-going land and grass management

* Applicants should have experience working within an animal welfare environment and a keen interest in animal welfare



Download a copy of the full job description HERE

Candidates should apply by emailing a current CV with a covering letter in confidence to recruitment@ispca.ie



Please outline how your skills, knowledge and experience meet the person specification for this role. Please quote reference number ECA0618 in the subject line of your email.

The closing date for applications is strictly 5pm on Friday, June 29, 2018.

The ISPCA is a registered charity No CHY5619 and are registered with the CRA (Registered Charity Number 2008723).