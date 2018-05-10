Bus Eireann to recruit 190 new drivers and additional mechanic jobs

Bus Eireann has announced a campaign to recruit almost 200 new staff for roles across the country.

The company said it includes 190 new driver positions and additional mechanic jobs, to service the ongoing expansion of the national network.

These roles will be required in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Mayo, Waterford, Wicklow, Navan, Drogheda, Limerick and West Clare, Bus Eireann said.

A spokesperson for Bus Eireann said suitable candidates are being sought across Ireland and abroad.

The new staff positions are required for an expansion and enhancement of services on a number of Bus Eireann routes nationwide under contract to the National Transport Authority (NTA), and some additional enhancement of services on Expressway routes.

These service enhancements are planned for regional city networks, town services and several Expressway intercity routes.

This service expansion will be introduced over the next four to six months.

Bus Eireann CEO Ray Hernan said he was delighted to announce such a significant number of new roles.

“After a challenging few years at the company, it is great to move into a new growth phase. The majority of this service expansion will be delivered on behalf of the NTA for Public Service Obligation routes - and when introduced, will greatly benefit our customers and should incentivise more people to make the switch to public transport,” he said.

“Much change and progress has been delivered across Bus Eireann and Expressway, since the acceptance of a new Labour Court Agreement by staff last year. We are continuing to transform our business to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers.”

National Transport Authority CEO Ann Graham said: “Bus Eireann’s recruitment campaign is very welcome and the NTA looks forward to working with the company to improve and increase services for customers around the country.”

For more information see www.buseireann.ie/jobvacancies

