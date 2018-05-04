Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment page for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

BM Motor Factors Limited at Mastertech Business Park, Longford has a vacancy for a General Manager at their motor factors business.

Due to continued expansion Xtrupak Limited in Gowna, Co Cavan are looking to hire plastic extrusion machine operators to work on a shift cycle. For more information on the position, and details of how to apply, click HERE

LWETB (Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board) are looking to appoint a caretaker on a permanent basis at Castlepollard Community College.

A leading construction company in the Longford/Westmeath area is seeking to appoint an experienced Accounts Assistant / Administrator. For more information on the position, and details of how to apply, click HERE

Award winning food manufacturer Mr Crumb is recruiting for its production team at Finea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Longford Leader - out now!

