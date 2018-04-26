Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment page for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

Specsavers Longford are looking to recruit a 'Trainee Optical Assistant' and full and part-time positions are available. To apply click HERE

Longford Credit Union is inviting applications for the role of 'Full-time Teller/Clerical Assistant' on a fixed term twelve months contract.



A service station in the Roscommon area is seeking a 'Deli Manager'. The starting salary is €28,000 - €32,000 and an attractive bonus structure is offered along with career progression opportunities. For more information on the position, and details of how to apply, click HERE

Kanes Travel Coach Hire, based at 27 Ballymahon Street, Longford are currently recruiting for an 'Office Administrator'.

The Irish Prison Service is seeking to fill a number of full time 'Clerical Officer' posts at its headquarters in Longford.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Longford Leader - out now!