Sponsored Content
Longford Leader jobs alert: Service station in Roscommon area looking to recruit experienced Deli Manager
Longford Leader jobs alert: Service station in Roscommon area looking to recruit experienced Deli Manager
A service station in the Roscommon area is seeking a Deli Manager. The starting salary is €28,000 - €32,000 and an attractive bonus structure is offered along with career progression opportunities.
For more information on the position, and details of how to apply, see below.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on