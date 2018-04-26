Sponsored Content

Longford Leader jobs alert: Service station in Roscommon area looking to recruit experienced Deli Manager

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A service station in the Roscommon area is seeking a Deli Manager. The starting salary is €28,000 - €32,000 and an attractive bonus structure is offered along with career progression opportunities.

For more information on the position, and details of how to apply, see below.