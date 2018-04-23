Thirty-seven acre non-residential farm sells for €307,000 at auction

A thirty-seven acres non-residential farm sold for €307,000 at a public auction in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar last Thursday, April 19.

Dillon Murtagh, from Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, explained that over thirty people attended the auction, and there was brisk bidding.



Two bidders, in particular, showed a keen interest in the lands which are all under grass of excellent quality, renowned for its fattening abilities, laid out in neat tidy divisions and are well fenced. Good road frontage and the lands have the benefit of mains water.

Bidding opened at €200,000, with bids increasing in €10,000's to €260,000.

There was a break to consult with the vendors and bidding increased in €5,000's to €305,000.

The vendors were consulted with a second time and the land was put on the market at €305,000. There two further €1,000 bids and the property was eventually sold at €307,000 to a local farmer.

