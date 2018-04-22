Beautiful antiques from Glebe House, Rathowen up for grabs at Usher's auction in Kells

The contents auction from 19thC. Glebe House, Rathowen, Co Westmeath was postponed in March due to the adverse weather conditions.

The lots have now been consigned to The Auction Rooms, John Street, Kells for Auction on Tuesday, April 24 by Oliver Usher.

This 600 Lot Auction also includes clearances from executor’s sale at Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin and a Dublin Public House.

Among the items for sale are Georgian and Victorian chests of drawers, wardrobes, Georgian mahogany chest on chest. Victorian mahogany Strahan Dublin bookcase, Fine French style drinks cabinet, Cast metal garden benches and garden statuary, 10ft extending mahogany dining table, Sets chairs, Victorian double ended sofa, Regency brass inlay card table, Old enamel advert signs, 120 bass Delicia Accordeon, Silver incl. 12 place setting cutlery set, 4pce teaset, large silver tray, Jewellery, Paintings, Books.

Viewing for this auction on Tuesday, April 24 at 5pm is highly recommended and takes place at The Auction Rooms, John Street, Kells on Sunday 2 -6, Monday 10 -7 and Day of Sale from 10 am.

Oliver Usher can be contacted at 046 9241097 and 086 1706767.

