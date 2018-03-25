Fancy owning this Longford cottage for $43,000?

Irish Americans are being urged to own your own Irish cottage for less than $50k with this great little doer-upper in Co Longford.

Irish Central has been promoting the cottage as it is the dream of many of its readers to find themselves a nice little cottage in some beautiful location in Ireland and live out their years in bliss, enjoying the Irish countryside and relaxing in the perfect old home once the rain gets a little too much.

Also read: €4.23m spent on Longford home improvements

"While this cottage in Co Longford may be currently a little far away from that paradise, at only $43k, it is certainly a steal for anybody who has the time and money to make the renovations that will achieve that perfect Irish dream home" the Irish central site says.

Located in Rhine, this quaint cottage is in drastic need of modernization and so doing it up is not a task for the faint-hearted. Described as an ideal buy for builders or for first-time buyers, it’s in a great rural location but not too completely removed from humanity.

WATCH: The subtropical swimming paradise experience that is coming to Center Parcs Longford Forest

With a great flagstone floor in the entrance hall, the living room has a cast iron fireplace and there's a Stanley range and old stainless steel sink unit in the kitchen. Plenty to work with to recapture the glory of this small house!

The bedroom also has a fireplace and a loft provides more storage space for those packing up all their lives into a smaller home.

Also read: 86% of houses sold at auction