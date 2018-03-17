86% of houses sold at auction

The Leinster Property Auction held their first public auction of 2018 on Thursday, March 7, in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Of the 21 properties on offer, 18 were successfully sold giving an impressive 81% success rate for the first event of the year.



After a successful run of auctions in 2017, the auction team were expected to start 2018 off in a similar manner and they didn’t disappoint with continued interest on the majority of lots that were offered.



Patrick Folan, Director of The Leinster Property Auction noted: “The success of our auctions is down to the extensive marketing campaign we undertake in Ireland and abroad in the lead up to the auction.



“We also work in close partnership with a network of 50 local partner estate agents throughout the province.



“This combination of both access to the local buying pool and the broader reach of the auction ensures we have the best chance of finding buyers for all properties we offer for sale.”



Back to March 7th where a 2 bed, traditional style cottage in Aughnacliffe, Co Longford was offered for sale in partnership with Padraig Smith Auctioneers, Cavan Town.



Quinn's Cottage was offered to the market in excellent condition throughout and was subject to strong local interest and sold for €75,000.

A Dublin based site offered for sale in partnership with Kelly & Co.

Auctioneers was offered at €90,000 and proved to be a very popular lot.

After very competitive bidding from a number of bidders in the auction room, the property sold for €335,000, an impressive 372% over the original starting bid of €90,000.



Elsewhere in Drumcondra, in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, Drumcondra the auction team successfully sold a large period property for €680,000, while in Castleknock, a substantial 7 bed residence was sold in partnership with The Property Shop, Dunboyne for €1,050,000.



The final lot of the auction was a small parcel of land offered for sale in partnership with Clement Herron Real Estate, Portlaoise. The land sold for €53,000, well above the reserve of €15,000.



The Leinster Property Auction are now welcoming entries for their 45 day online auctions and their next public auction on the May 17.



With thousands of registered buyers and the impressive success rate, it seems auction route will remain a popular method of selling and buying a wide range of properties.



The Leinster Property Auction are confident their public auctions will continue to get the right results for their clients and state there is demand for family homes, agricultural land and investments across Leinster and further afield.



The company do not charge any upfront costs into the auction and take on board all marketing and entry fees themselves.



To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 01 678 5040 or visit their website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie