Kenagh historian to launch new heritage book

Renowned historian Paddy Egan is set to unleash his latest publication onto the local scene at Ballymahon Community Library in two weeks time.

The Place Where I Was Born' is a personal record of where Mr Egan grew up in his native Kenagh during the 40s, 50s and 60s. In the words of the man himself, it is a chronology of events and goings on which depict rural life, the war years, the coming of electricity and school busses to mention just a few.

“This is not intended to be a history of the parish where I grew up but a personal memoir of what life was like at the time, how people lived and their way of life from work, pastimes, entertainment and interactions."

The book launch is also the main focal point of Heritage Week in Ballymahon and it's perhaps fitting the local community library is the place where its unveiling will be held. There are 135 unique photographs contained in it with one dating all the way back to 1896.

Copies are priced at €10 and can be obtained on the night of the launch which is scheduled for 8:15pm on Wednesday, August 21.

