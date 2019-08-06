GALLERY| Joyous occasion at the Ballymahon Mercy Graduation dance

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Students of Ballymahon Mercy secondary school gathered to celebrate their graduation dance. 

With some fantastic fashion on display and fun all around, a great day and night was had by all students. 

Pictures; Shelley Corcoran 

