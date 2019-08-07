PICTURES | Ballymahon Raft Race brings the local community together for a day of fun

The River Inny was the location for the second annual Ballymahon Raft Race on a sunny day in July, when 11 creative rafts took to the rapids in a bid to win a portion of the €600 prize fund up for grabs.

Rafts of all shapes and sizes were build by members of the local community and put to the test as part of Ballymahon Summer Festival.

The rafts set off from the bridge at Newcastle Woods and travelled to Ballymahon town where a barbeque was prepared by Mac's Shack, from Kenagh.

First prize winners on the day were the crew of The Good Lookin’ Guys and Becca, who weren't phased by rapids or fire hoses and completed the race in 34 minutes and won €400 sponsored by Finn's Maxol Centra.

The prize for the quirkiest raft went to the Castell Celtics for their creation which was designed to look like two Faber Castell pencils - complete with an eraser as a table. The team won €100.

And a prize of €100 also went to the crew of Fire for creating the best family raft on the day.

A great day was had and it's never too early to plan next year's raft.

PICTURES: SEAN CLANCY

