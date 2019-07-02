Leo Varadkar to attend topping out ceremony at Ballymahon's Center Parcs

Center Parcs are to host a special topping out ceremony to mark the completion of its new €233 million Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort on Friday, July 5, at 1:30pm.

An Taoiseach, Mr. Leo Varadkar TD and Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, will be in attendance to celebrate this important milestone for the project. Center Parcs construction partners Sisk and Roadbridge will formally hand over the keys to Center Parcs Longford Forest, marking the most significant milestone in the completion of Ireland’s first premium forest holiday resort.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to arrive and help reveal the opening plaque from 1:45pm on the day, followed by formal remarks by Mr Varadkar and representatives of Center Parcs. Mr Varadkar and guests will then be treated to a tour of the accommodation, beach and lakeside mini golf on site, followed by a serving of refreshments.

Center Parcs Longford Forest represents one of the largest private tourism investments in the history of the State. With 900 permanent staff now employed, the forest resort is gearing up to welcome up to 2,500 guests and is estimated to contribute €32 million to Ireland’s GDP annually.

