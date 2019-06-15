Nearly 800 Center Parcs jobs filled as clock winds down to €233m leisure resort's opening

A total of 760 vacancies have been filled in Center Parcs Longford Resort with new recruits starting their new jobs in the Ballymahon resort this week.

There are still a number of jobs available at the new multi-million holiday resort with vacancies for housekeepers, lifeguards, chefs and gardeners.

For more information, visit www.centerparcscareers.ie

Center Parcs will officially open in Newcastle Wood outside Ballymahon on Monday, July 29, in time for summer short breaks.

