GALLERY| Longford successfully host to Latvian Embassy Cup

The 2019 Latvian Embassy Cup took Longford by storm earlier this month, bringing talented clubs from all over the Country north and south to compete in a series of inline hockey matches.

Ms Edite Medne from the Latvian Embassy opened the tournament Saturday June 15 by telling the crowd the Latvian Embassy was delighted to sponsor the trophies and medals and wished all teams good luck over the two-day event.

Tomasz Badurski and Janis Kipars, organisers of the event, have been working hard the last few months upgrading the skating rink at Masterteck Business Park on the Athlone road so Longford would be recognised as the ideal place to host the tournament.

Tomasz said, “We are the only place in the republic who has a facility like this and we hope to expand in the future so that the public, schools, businesses and community groups can enjoy and participate in this sport either on a competitive level or just for fun with all the family.”

Janis his business partner said, “We are delighted with the support we have received so far from Longford PPN, Longford County Council and the community by large. There is a great interest in skating by many different Nationalities in the County so we plan to develop the business and facilities to accommodate the local interest, national competitions and tap in to the potential tourist trade.”

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer who presented the medals and trophies to the winners said, It was an honour to be invited to represent County Longford PPN and Longford County Council at the Award ceremony and praised Tomasz and Janis for seeing the potential the sport and Longford has to offer.

“She said she first met Midlands Thunder club when they joined the PPN and it was amazing to watch the progress they have made so far.”

Cllr Gerry Warnock who was also invited guest at the event said, “I think it’s fantastic to see a new sporting opportunity developing in Longford. I think it’s a great example of sharing passions through diversity. I was very impressed with the set up and look forward to seeing it grow in the months in years ahead.”

Clubs from Mayo, Clare, Cork and Dublin made it to the final but it was our own Longford clubs who stole the show with Longford Hawks wining the overall under 10’s and 12’s and Midland Thunders wining the overall senior tournament.

Final game results and awards -

U10

1 Longford Hawks

2 Midland Thunders

3 Cork Woldpack

U12

1 Longford Hawks

2 Midland Thunders

3 Mayo Bulls

SENIORS

1 Midland Thunders

2 Dundalk Warriors

3 Dublin Rebels

MVP

U10

Gatis Jekabsons, Longford Hawks

U12

Roberts Kipars, Longford Hawks

SENIORS

Emils Jonuss, Midland Thunders

Star Players -

U10

Phoebe Sexton, Cork Woldpack

Taylor Osborne, Mayo Bulls

U12

Oskar Vitolins, Clare Baggers

Adas Butkus, Longford Hawks

SENIORS

David Sally, Dundalk Warriors

Vladimir Polacek, Dublin Rebels

Special Prizes

U10

Alex Karpinski, Flying Ducks/Gloves

U12

Eoin Kinnane, Clare Baggers/Gloves

SENIORS

Kris Zigurs, Dundalk Warriors/Helmet

Zac Cummins, Dundalk Warriors/Gloves