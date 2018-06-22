Hundreds of Irish extras needed for massive TV blockbuster Vikings

An open casting call has been issued for hundreds of extra's for series six of Wicklow based TV show Vikings.

Casting agents are looking for hundreds of extra's, aged 17 and over, from all ethnic, religious backgrounds, nationalities and heritage. The TV show, which is based in Wicklow’s Ashford Studios, is slated to begin filming next month.

Two casting sessions will take place in Wicklow on Wednesday, June 27 and Dublin on Saturday, June 30.

Details:The full cast of Season 5 including Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Katherine Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Jordan Smith and Marco Ilso are all set to return.

• The Grand Hotel, Abbey St, Wicklow Town

Wednesday 27th June 2018 anytime between 10am – 5.30pm

• The Complex, 10-14 Little Mary Street, Dublin 7 (Between Capel Street & Smithfield Markets)

Saturday 30th June 2018 anytime between 9am -5.30pm

Interested applicants are advised to read the following guidelines issued by Viking's producers before applying:

• You should Live Locally (Ireland) to be considered & have a work visa/pps number. This is mainly for adults aged 17yrs +

•

Casting call is open to people from all ethnic, religious backgrounds, nationalities and heritage.

. Some of the examples being White/European, African, North African, Caribbean, Slavic, Middle Eastern, Central & South East Asian, Mediterranean, South American and more.

• You do not need an appointment and can turn up anytime between the hours stated

• You only need to attend one of the days to apply

• You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival. We will take a photo of each person when there after you fill out the application form

• Please only attend if you wish to apply, time is limited and we want to give everyone genuinely wishing to apply a chance.

• The process will only take about 20 mins when you get into the venue

• You need to be a full time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number.

• We will not call anyone from outside of Ireland so please DO NOT travel to our open casting if you do not fit the criteria

• We will be filming mostly in the Dublin and Wicklow areas. When we call for work/fittings, notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good.

• Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put all these details on the application form

• You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along, but we will accept them if you wish

• In terms of specific skills or appearances we are after, there are so many, but here are some examples...Fishermen, Carpenters, Craftspeople, Farmworkers, Axe Men/Women, Skilled swords people, M&F Archers, Bowmen & Women, M&F Rowers, M&F Sailors, Ship hands & Deckhands, Calligraphers, Latin Speakers, Arab Speakers, Greek Speakers, Musicians, Midwives, Nurses, Animal Handlers, Hunters, Blacksmiths, Lumber Jacks, Magicians, Jugglers, Males with ALL TYPES & STYLES of haircuts. All Sporty types, Martial Artists, Boxers, No visible tattoos, Women with all lengths of naturally coloured hair, all men prepared to grow hair and beards. This is far from a definitive list but it gives you an idea of how broad our search is so have a think beforehand and bring as much information about yourself as you can

Remember, THIS IS NOT A DEFINITIVE LIST OF APPEARANCES, SKILLS OR HAIRSTYLES, we wish to see all types of adults!

• All jobs are casual/temporary

• If selected we may call people anytime between now and end of filming

• When called, we will discuss dates of filming and rates of pay with people and ask you to come out to the studio for fittings before your 1st day of filming

