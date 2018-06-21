Longford family thrilled to meet Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

When the local family set out on their journey around Galway City, they had no idea of the brilliant surprise they were in for.

The Aughnacliffe family were left starstruck after recently meeting famous British actor, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, in Galway City. The former Game of Thrones star was kind of enough to take a picture with the family.

Sangster began acting in 2011 at age eleven, and has gone on to star in hit films like Love, Actually, Nanny McPhee and The Maze Runner, as well TV shows like Game of Thrones.