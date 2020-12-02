WATCH | Longford business owner highlights importance of shopping local this Christmas

During an Instagram LIVE chat with Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh, the owner of Fabiani boutique in Longford town, Louise Brennan, has opened up about the effect of Covid-19 restrictions on her business.

At the beginning of November, Maria began an Instagram Live Series titled “Reintroducing the Art of Conversation”. She met Louise at a wedding event in Fabiani five years ago and during today's Live chat, Louise discussed how she used the lockdown period to improve her business.

Louise explained; “Covid-19 has been difficult for everyone but we did what we could to keep the lights on and that helped us get through the lockdown. All of our staff stayed on board. We revamped the website, merchandised and prepared for Christmas."

She also spoke about the importance of supporting Irish businesses this Christmas; “We know that people are conscious of where they’re spending their money. Every euro is important. We value every euro that customers spend at Fabiani. Independent retailers need local support. We know our customers really well and we know that they want a special experience when they shop here. We try to create a positive experience with wow products and the personal touch.”

Midlands–North-West Maria Walsh MEP reinforced the importance of the shop local message. She said; “Covid has shown us that small businesses need support. We can find creative gems without travelling to a city. You don’t have to have an office in a big city to get creative. Businesses like Fabiani are doing it in rural Ireland and redesigning our rural villages, towns and businesses.”

Louise also announced that Fabiani’s Christmas theme for this year is ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’ and spoke about the wealth of fashion and creative stores in Longford town.

She said; “There are so many reasons to come to Longford and shop here. We’re a really good boutique town. Longford has so much to offer in terms of shopping and not just for women but for men’s brands too.”

Fabiani is an award-winning lifestyle boutique, shipping the latest trends from the best brands in women's footwear, clothing, accessories and lifestyle, to customers all over the world from their base in Longford.

Brands include Ash, Marco Moreo, Lodi, Anine Bing, and Isabel Marant Etoile, plus many more.

Instore customers will enjoy the range of drinks and snacks available from onsite cafe Mudshot. Fabiani host yoga classes in store twice a week, and monthly music sessions.

