WATCH | New Longford County Council video highlights the importance of shopping local this Christmas
Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross out doing his Christmas shopping
Longford County Council has outdone itself with a new video highlighting the fantastic businesses which are open this week and ready for local shoppers to pick up their Christmas gifts.
The video, filmed around the county shows just how vibrant and thriving small businesses are in the midst of the pandemic, and to encourage the people of Longford to shop local this Christmas.
Created by local filmmaker, Shane Crossan, in conjunction with Longford County Council, Longford Chamber of Commerce, Longford LEO and a number of local businesses, the new video draws inspiration from popular poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, but is a creative and witty rewrite.
Watch the new video below.
Our vibrant and thriving #small #business #community are ready to help you #ShopLongford this #Christmas! Just take a look at all they have to offer as they open their doors again! #ShopLongford #SupportLocal #LookForLocal @longfordcoco @ChamberLongford @Loc_Enterprise pic.twitter.com/QQ8mNnJvHi— LEO Longford (@LongfordLeo) December 1, 2020
The Longford Leader is also running a #KeepLongfordInBusiness shop local campaign, which highlights five local businesses every weekday evening at 5pm, so that you can find out exactly what businesses are open and available this Christmas.
