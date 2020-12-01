WATCH | New Longford County Council video highlights the importance of shopping local this Christmas

Longford County Council has outdone itself with a new video highlighting the fantastic businesses which are open this week and ready for local shoppers to pick up their Christmas gifts.

The video, filmed around the county shows just how vibrant and thriving small businesses are in the midst of the pandemic, and to encourage the people of Longford to shop local this Christmas.

Created by local filmmaker, Shane Crossan, in conjunction with Longford County Council, Longford Chamber of Commerce, Longford LEO and a number of local businesses, the new video draws inspiration from popular poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, but is a creative and witty rewrite.

Watch the new video below.

The Longford Leader is also running a #KeepLongfordInBusiness shop local campaign, which highlights five local businesses every weekday evening at 5pm, so that you can find out exactly what businesses are open and available this Christmas.