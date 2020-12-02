Longford proud as Emma sparkles on Late Late Toy Show

One of the many highlights of last Friday’s Late Late Toy Show was when children with Irish roots around the globe joined with super star Gary Barlow to sing Take That's powerful anthem 'Rule the World' and keeping the Longford flag flying proudly was Emma Rosemond in Times Square, New York

Emma's dad Liam is well known in Longford town where he grew up with his three sisters Laura, Lisa and Alison.

Liam, who moved to New York in 1993, attended St Michael's Boys NS and St Mel's College and he spent his childhood working in his parent's butcher shop.

Liam remarked, “I have great memories of Longford and the kind and generous ways of the people.”

Liam and his wife Sandra, from Cabinteely, work in finance in midtown Manhattan, and he said NY ‘has become a very empty place to be living in since Covid-19’.

“This is the first year we haven't been able to come home and we are all missing everyone terribly.

“We all long for the post vaccine days ahead when we can get back to normal living and travel home to see our families,” added Liam.

The couple have four daughters Megan, Emma, Sarah and Sophie.

“They are all involved in sports and Emma is the only singer/actor of the family,” smiles Liam.

He said Emma was very honoured this year to be accepted into the Fiorello LaGuardia Performing Arts High School in New York (as in the Fame school / TV show) where she currently studies drama.

Emma auditioned for the Late Late Toy Show a few months ago after being sent the link by Sandra and his siblings, and after a few different audition tapes, she was chosen to perform.

Liam enthused, “After growing up, watching this iconic show, Sandra and I could not have been more excited and proud.”

He continued, “We all watched the show together and it was wonderful to see so many amazing kids, especially those who have had to overcome such health issues and then to hear that over €6 million was raised in the charity was just amazing. It should warm all of our hearts to see the optimism and sense of joy from all of those children.”

Following Emma’s performance, Liam said they were inundated by well wishes from friends and family from home.

“Emma has been beaming from ear to ear, as have we,” he declared.

Liam concluded by extending greetings to his family back home, “The show definitely kicked off the festive season and Santa preparations in our home. All of us here in NYC are getting ready for brighter and healthier days ahead and we wish nothing but the same for all our family and friends back home in Longford, Wexford and Dublin.

“We all miss Ireland terribly and send all of our love and Christmas wishes to our parents, siblings, nieces and nephews and all of our wonderful friends in Longford and beyond.”

