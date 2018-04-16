Young Longford stage stars shine during shows in Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon

St Patrick's weekend heralded great excitement in The Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon, with the launch of two new Youth Theatre groups after 20 years break.



The three sell out shows saw the Musical Theatre Group perform a panto, Cinderella Rockerfella with plenty of "boo", "hiss" and "behind you!" as the audience threw themselves into their participation roles!



The Youth Drama Group continued the princess theme with their production of Wake Up Sleeping Beauties, by Deirdre Molloy, a fairy tale with a 2018 twist.

"Both casts delivered high quality performances every night, it is fantastic to see so much life back in the Bog Lane" said Gemma Rowan, Chairperson of the Theatre.



Gemma worked with Frank McGrath with the Youth Drama Group (ages 13-18). "It was a huge success with a great buzz for the young people of the area and surrounds" agreed Frank. "It was an absolutely brilliant night," exclaimed Marilyn Hamilton who's daughter Olivia took on the role of Queen Meabh in the Drama Group, "long may it continue!"



The Musical Theatre Group saw 34 children from age 8 to 13 work together with Joanna Pearman and Kelly Callan of Ardagh Music Room, "The Bog Lane is an ideal venue for children to experience performing on stage, thank you to the theatre for providing this opportunity for us all to work together," said Joanna.



"It was an absolutely brilliant performance, great to see an interest for the younger people, well done everyone!" congratulated Lena Duncan who's son Cathal took on the Louis Walsh styled rock star manager, Dan Deeny.

The idea of reforming a youth theatre came about before Christmas when Joanna approached the Bog Lane with a view to putting on a musical production for National School aged children.



Following a call for interest the numbers suggested interest not only for National School age but for a Senior group also. Plans were put into place for the two groups to form and come together with a performance over the Patrick's Day weekend. Nine very short weeks later the hard work and dedication of the cast, directors and parents paid off with hugely successful shows and great fun entertainment for all.



Watch this space for more exciting opportunities to get involved with the possibility of a Summer camp and more productions, follow the Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon on Facebook to keep up to date with news.

