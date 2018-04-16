GAA club in Longford is rearing calves to raise funds

A unique fundraiser is being embarked upon by Carrickedmond GAA club.



A large number of calves have been purchased by farmers in the Carrickedmond area with a view with rearing these to two years of age and then the full proceeds go to the GAA club.

ALSO READ: 16th Longford GAA Race Day



This 2 year calf to beef programme was met with great enthusiasm by local farmers and their families and it just happened to be a novel way of raising club funds.



J Grennan and Sons, Birr have kindly sponsored the milk replacer to rear these calves which is greatly appreciated by both the club and the farmers.



The photo accompanying this story shows Colin Anderson and John Kelly of J Grennan and Sons Animal Feeds, Birr, sponsors of Calf Milk Replacer for Carrickedmond GAA Club's unique fundraiser, pictured with club officials and supporters.Photo by Frank McGrath

ALSO READ: Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox - Ahead of ‘Towards 2034’ GAA has many issues to address